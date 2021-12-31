APYSwap Price Hits $0.15 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $79,126.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.20 or 0.07866390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00073519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,757.08 or 0.99432591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007788 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

