Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 40,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 193,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.