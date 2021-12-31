AR Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AR Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.31 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $453.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.48 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

