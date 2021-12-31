ArGo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,691.00 (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $5,691.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00042336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007160 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

