Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.33 and a 1-year high of $137.02. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

