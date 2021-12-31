ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $249.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.79 and a 200-day moving average of $225.79. The company has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $251.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

