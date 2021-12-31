ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 53,207 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2,415.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,207 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $117.43 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

