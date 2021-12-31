ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AAWW opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

