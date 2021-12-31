ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. Analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

