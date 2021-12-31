Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $181.51

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.51 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.74). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.72), with a volume of 218,232 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £198.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 201.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 181.51.
In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 2,367 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £4,662.99 ($6,268.30).
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.