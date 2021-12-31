ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.77) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.44) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($96.79) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.21) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,445.38 ($59.76).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 2,366 ($31.81) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,442.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,376.42.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($140,159.97). Also, insider Mathew Dunn bought 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($32.09) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($133,709.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.