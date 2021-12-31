ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.81.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

