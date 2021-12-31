Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.91%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

