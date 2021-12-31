Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,791 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 73,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

