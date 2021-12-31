Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,760 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Saul Centers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $54.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $203,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

