Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 32 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $777.33.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $514.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $493.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.93. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.12 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

