Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as high as C$1.21. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 968,066 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$636.81 million and a PE ratio of 38.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$271.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.