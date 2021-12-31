Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.99

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.99 and last traded at $104.83, with a volume of 952071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.43.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after acquiring an additional 467,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after buying an additional 170,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,891,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after buying an additional 818,407 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

