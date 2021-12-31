Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.96

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.96 and last traded at C$9.99, with a volume of 26110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.97 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.08.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$126.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 3.1992285 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.03%.

About Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

