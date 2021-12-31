Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,045 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113,943 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of Autodesk worth $203,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $281.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

