Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 2%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $28.96. 2,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 858,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 64,209 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,745,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

