Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell Sells 6,829 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $206,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.79 and a beta of 2.33.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

