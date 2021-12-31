AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives 29.00 Average PT from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 29.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 20.50. AvidXchange has a one year low of 14.58 and a one year high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.23. The firm had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

