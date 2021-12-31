Avista (NYSE:AVA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $42.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63. Avista has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.