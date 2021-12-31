B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $7.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in B2Gold by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,878,035 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 329,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.02. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

