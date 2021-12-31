Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

