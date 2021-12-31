Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,830 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $35,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,401,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,109,000 after purchasing an additional 411,573 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,617,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,099,000 after purchasing an additional 492,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 189,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

BKR opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 104.13 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.