Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 17,863 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

