Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

BSMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

