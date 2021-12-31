Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches One Day Volume of $26.14 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $177.76 million and approximately $26.14 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.05 or 0.00010791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

