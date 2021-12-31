BarnBridge Market Cap Reaches $87.72 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One BarnBridge coin can currently be bought for $16.69 or 0.00035665 BTC on exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $87.72 million and $12.00 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007052 BTC.

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BarnBridge (BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,254,752 coins. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

