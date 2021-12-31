Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) versus Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Financial Comparison

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Brickell Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brickell Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Brickell Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $283.79 million 10.46 $42.52 million ($0.60) -23.40 Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 14.93 -$20.91 million ($0.62) -0.38

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Brickell Biotech. Bavarian Nordic A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S -37.43% -11.68% -6.73% Brickell Biotech -12,468.50% -165.40% -129.70%

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Brickell Biotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

