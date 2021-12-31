Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) & Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Head to Head Survey

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 40.06% 11.61% 1.58% Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $702.05 million 5.39 $60.35 million $3.39 11.79 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million ($0.36) -26.39

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia. Bay Banks of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

