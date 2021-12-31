Bbva USA Has $526,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bbva USA lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in ASML were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $800.22 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $483.45 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $806.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $781.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $327.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

