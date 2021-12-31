Bbva USA Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Bbva USA trimmed its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Dycom Industries by 30.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dycom Industries by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 103.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 574,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

NYSE:DY opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.57. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.