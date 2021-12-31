Bbva USA Reduces Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bbva USA lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGA opened at $110.00 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

