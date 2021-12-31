Bbva USA Sells 1,489 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bbva USA trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE:BK opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

