Bbva USA Sells 3,044 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bbva USA lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

