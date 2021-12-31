bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.39

Shares of bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.39 and traded as high as $8.43. bebe stores shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 1,479 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Get bebe stores alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.98%.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.