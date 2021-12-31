Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 273,207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 607,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 258,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $95.36 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.88 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85.

