Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $157.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

