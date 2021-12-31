Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.85.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.