Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 3.4% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $1,070.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 346.39, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,065.15 and a 200-day moving average of $836.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $824.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

