Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.