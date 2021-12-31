Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,360 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $563.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $529.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

