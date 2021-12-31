Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) & Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 23.12% 6.60% 0.63% Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $476.09 million 2.90 -$533.02 million $2.30 12.34 Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cullman Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc. The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Pittsfield, MA.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

