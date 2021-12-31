Berry Data (BRY) Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $62,182.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.14 or 0.07898212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00074164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.19 or 0.99743311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007907 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

