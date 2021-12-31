Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BTTX opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92. Better Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Armanino acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 55,083 shares of company stock valued at $317,283 in the last three months.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

