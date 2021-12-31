BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BYSI stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.04. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

