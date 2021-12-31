BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. 29,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

